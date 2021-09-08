Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,585 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

