Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,585 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.