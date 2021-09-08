Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 82,780 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 520,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.