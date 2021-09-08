Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.89.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ERF opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

