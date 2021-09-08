Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

EPAC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

