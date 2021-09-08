Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $71.81 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003486 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $71.81 million and approximately $363,833.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,688,992 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

