Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.58 ($11.27).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.