EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Down 1%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.83. 177,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 194,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.98.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 132.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

