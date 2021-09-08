Emirex Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $422,359.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and $422,359.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00164132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.83 or 0.00711890 BTC.

EMRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

