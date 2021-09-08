Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of THQQF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

