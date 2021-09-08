Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

