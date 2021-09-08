Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,158.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $693,042.47 and approximately $17,158.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00167290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.50 or 0.00718337 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

