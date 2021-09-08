Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.