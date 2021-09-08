Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

