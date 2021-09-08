Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

