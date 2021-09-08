eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

