Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.