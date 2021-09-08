Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NSC stock opened at $248.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

