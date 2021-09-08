Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 102,500 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

PAGP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

