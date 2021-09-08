Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

