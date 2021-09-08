EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $604,551.67 and $209,124.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.54 or 1.00375260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001565 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.