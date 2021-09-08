Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,489 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

