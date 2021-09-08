Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,179. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

