Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $71.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.