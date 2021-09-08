Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

