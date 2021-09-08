Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 24,475 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $114,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

