Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 23,285 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $59,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 223,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,521. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

