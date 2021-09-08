Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,905 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,970. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

