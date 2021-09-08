Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931,607 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 31,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

