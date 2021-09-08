Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $167.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.94 million and the lowest is $166.59 million. Ducommun reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $657.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 37,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.64.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
