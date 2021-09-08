Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $167.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.94 million and the lowest is $166.59 million. Ducommun reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $657.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ducommun by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 37,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

