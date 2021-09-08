Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.15.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

