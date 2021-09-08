Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Medallia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 38,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

