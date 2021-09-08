Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 90,036 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

