Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,000. Xcel Energy comprises about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

XEL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

