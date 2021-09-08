Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,888. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

