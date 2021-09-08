Duality Advisers LP Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.