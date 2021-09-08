Duality Advisers LP Buys 41,673 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

PKG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

