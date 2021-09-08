Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.93. 7,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

