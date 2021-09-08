Duality Advisers LP Acquires 18,869 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,447.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

