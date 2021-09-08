DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $639,760.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $37.41 million and approximately $639,760.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00165055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00717346 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,431,147,609 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars.

