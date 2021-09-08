DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 27,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,328,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DouYu International by 2.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DouYu International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

