DODO (DODO) Reaches Market Cap of $163.25 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003143 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $163.25 million and $149.68 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043537 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars.

