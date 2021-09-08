DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 730,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $705,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

