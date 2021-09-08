DigitalBridge Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,055,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the period. Uniti Group comprises about 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

