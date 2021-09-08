DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $267.84 million and $4.48 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.00436540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00917517 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

