Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (DGI9) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DGI9 opened at GBX 114.79 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.58. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.