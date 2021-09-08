DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

NYSE:DKS traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. 77,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

