DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). DHT reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

