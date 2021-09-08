Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

