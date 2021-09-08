Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
