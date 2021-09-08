Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €59.54 ($70.05) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.47 and a 200-day moving average of €52.78. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

