Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $71.61.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.